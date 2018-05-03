Swinney challenges Ferrell

Before heading to the Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville on Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sat down with Clelin Ferrell and presented a challenge to the rising junior defensive end.

“I was just meeting with Cle today right before I came over here, and we were talking about just kind of where he is and expectations for this summer,” Swinney said. “Then also I just challenged him to really take advantage of the opportunity to be the model for K.J. (Henry), Xavier (Thomas), Logan (Rudolph), Justin (Foster), those younger defensive ends that we have.”

Along with Austin Bryant and Christian Wilkins, Ferrell is one of three star defensive linemen that decided to delay entrance into the NFL Draft and return to Clemson for another season.

The Tigers welcomed four midyear enrollees to the defensive line unit, as well, including Thomas, Henry and defensive tackles Josh Belk and Darnell Jefferies.

While Swinney is looking for Ferrell to lead the youth on Clemson’s D-line in his final year as a Tiger, Swinney says the true freshmen D-ends pushed Ferrell and Bryant in spring practice, too.

“I really thought KJ and Xavier brought the best out of Cle and Austin during spring practice,” Swinney said. “So, it was a lot of fun to get them out there and throw them in the mix.”

Only one academic concern for Swinney. Swinney said he doesn’t anticipate his team having any academic casualties this spring, with the potential exception of kicker Steve Sawicki, who transferred to Clemson from North Carolina A&T.

The possible issue with Sawicki is an NCAA rule that restricts the number of hours a player can transfer from another school toward a degree.

“The only guy that I’m worried about is (Steve) Sawicki, and he’s a great student,” Swinney said. “It’s just he transferred in. He’s a walk-on that came out and made the team, and you’ve got the degree percentage completion thing or whatever. So, I’m not sure if he’s going to be eligible. … But that’s really the only one that I’m concerned about.”

Swinney happy for Clemson’s 2018 draftees. Swinney said he was not surprised to see three of his former players be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with the last pick in the third round (No. 100 overall) on Friday, while wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud saw their names come off the board in the sixth round on Saturday. Cain was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 185th overall pick, and McCloud went to the Buffalo Bills two picks later.

“I reached out to all the guys, congratulated them all, and now it’s time to go to work,” Swinney said. “When you show up on the practice field, nobody’s going around saying, ‘Oh, you got drafted on this day.’ You’ve got to go play. That’s why Adam Humphries makes it — an undrafted, tryout free agent. You’ve still got to be able to play, and at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to.

“But for the three guys that got drafted, for them to hear their name (called) was special. A couple guys that didn’t get drafted… I think they hoped they would, but I don’t think anybody was surprised — you could or couldn’t. But good to see those guys land and get some opportunities, and I don’t have any doubt they’ll take full advantage of it.”

Latest on Mitchell and Reed. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he doesn’t think redshirt junior guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed received invitations to the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.

Reed and Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft but did sign with agents, thus leaving open the option of returning to Clemson for their senior seasons.

Although Mitchell and Reed may not have been invited to the combine, Brownell says the draft process is not yet over for them. They could still get workouts with NBA teams, especially with school being out.

“I don’t think they got one (an invite), which isn’t the be all end all,” Brownell said. “We knew they were kind of on the border of that, so we’ve just got to wait and see.”

Brownell also commented on his contract talks with Clemson, saying he is at least a couple of weeks out of getting a new deal.