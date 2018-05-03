Swinney says Cain is going to do fine in the NFL

Dabo Swinney isn’t worried about Deon Cain.

Though the former Clemson wide receiver fell to the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft before being selected last Saturday, his old coach feels he will be just fine in the NFL.

“He’s excited for his opportunity,” Swinney said prior to Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. “I think he was hoping to go higher, but he went where he went. Grady Jarrett was hoping to go higher too and went in the fifth round, but he’s done all right.”

Cain was drafted in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts at pick 185. Many thought, because of his speed and athletic ability, he would go much higher in the draft. Some had him slotted as a late second-round to earlier third-round pick.

But last Friday’s second and third rounds came and went and Cain did not hear his named called and that carried over to Saturday evening before the Colts finally took him off the board.

“I think at the end of the day, when you really step back, to have your name called on draft day is unbelievable,” Swinney said.

The Clemson coach pointed out it is even more special for a player like Cain, who did not play the wide receiver position at all until he got to Clemson, to be selected in the NFL Draft. The Tampa, Fla., native spent his high school career as a quarterback and in two and a half years of college ball at wide receiver, he still put himself in a position where he was drafted.

“There’s no doubt he would have liked to gone higher, but the fact that he was drafted as a junior — a guy that’s played two and a half years at receiver, and especially to a place like Indy with a great quarterback and a great facility to play in — I think he’ll be fine.”