Clemson offers 4-star Florida LB

Clemson has extended an offer to four-star 2020 linebacker Jaylen Harrell. The Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep prospect announced the news via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Harrell (6-3, 220) has also picked up offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, Indiana and Minnesota this year. Oklahoma was first to offer him last May, followed by Louisville, South Carolina, Ohio State, Mississippi State and South Florida.

In nine games a sophomore last season, Harrell recorded 72 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, eight quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team following the season.

Harrell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 111 overall prospect in the 2020 class.