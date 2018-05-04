Clemson QB prospect a big fan of Deshaun Watson

Class of 2020 quarterback Mike Wright is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar as a high school sophomore.

Wright (6-4, 170) is highly interested in Clemson. He’s also a huge fan of Houston Texans quarterback and former Clemson star Deshaun Watson.

“The first time I saw Deshaun work out and practice was when he played for Cam Newton in his 7-on-7, and I knew that dude right there, he was going to be great,” Wright told The Clemson Insider. “I got a chance to meet him, and he’s just a great dude, so that’s one of my favorite quarterbacks.”

Wright is already nearing double-digit scholarship offers and getting interest from several other power conference programs, including Clemson.

“Clemson is one of those schools that I’ve got to get back up there,” Wright said. “I plan on going back up there this summer, and they have coaches coming for us (to evaluate at his school) during the spring. So that should be good, too.”

After showing well at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, Wright was invited to attend Clemson’s home game against Georgia Tech in October and made the trip.

He plans to compete at the Swinney Camp again this summer.

“I’m just hoping to show them what I can do,” Wright said. “I put my best effort everywhere I go and in everything. So just showing what I can do and that I can be a part of their program.”

Wright said he is beginning the process of narrowing down his recruitment. He currently holds offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, Georgia Southern, FIU, Cincinatti and Jackson State.

“I don’t really have a top three or a top five or anything like that, but I’m actually looking at schools now where I can see myself at, not just going to schools because of the name or the brand,” Wright said.

“But hopefully I’m trying to be committed to a place either before the summer or after the summer. That’s the plan right now, and if that doesn’t go well, at the end of the day I’m going to go to a place where I can excel and when the time is right.”

If the Tigers come in with an offer in the future, Wright says it would be big for him, especially considering the talent Clemson has had at quarterback in recent years — including Watson.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “They’ve got Trevor Lawrence there, Kelly Bryant, Deshaun Watson went there. So just to be a part of that quarterback group and for them to believe that I could be up there with those guys, that would be awesome.”

Wright has been busy visiting schools this spring with trips to Tennessee, Florida State, Florida, USF, Louisville, Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Georgia Southern.

As a sophomore in 2017, Wright completed 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,707 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also ran for 309 yards and nine more scores.

Wright, who wants to major in electrical engineering, is also a track star for Woodward Academy.