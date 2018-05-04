Freshman All-American talks Clemson interest

Chaz Chambliss didn’t expect his recruitment to take off this early.

Nearing the end of his freshman year, the class of 2021 linebacker from Carrollton (Ga.) has already accrued 16 scholarship offers.

“It’s ahead of what I thought it would be,” Chambliss said of the recruiting process.

Chambliss has seen the offers flood in following a stellar freshman season. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect earned first-team All-American honors by MaxPreps after tallying 97 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 33 quarterback hurries, four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries on two forced fumbles.

Notre Dame most recently extended an offer on Tuesday, joining the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Tennessee on his offer sheet.

Clemson is among other programs showing interest, and Chambliss made his first visit to Clemson for its junior day on March 3.

“I loved it,” Chambliss said of the visit. “I love the football facilities and the campus. I just like all of it.”

While on campus, Chambliss was able to speak with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Mickey Conn.

“They were nice to me and they talked to me and they just gave me attention over there, and I liked it,” Chambliss said.

The coaches’ message to Chambliss was to stay patient for a potential offer.

“They talked about how Dabo Swinney doesn’t like to offer early,” Chambliss said. “He likes to be an example of not offering early.”

Chambliss said it would mean a lot if that offer comes to fruition in the future.

“That’s big-time football there,” he said. “Obviously they’re big-time right now and obviously doing something right.

Chambliss, who isn’t claiming any favorites this early in the process, said a few factors will be most important to him when making a decision down the road.

“I’m looking at the campus and the education and their graduation plan,” he said.

Chambliss is teammates at Carrollton High School with class of 2020 linebacker Kevin Swint, a sophomore with offers from Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Florida and Ohio State, among others.

Swint is getting interest from Clemson as well and also visited campus for the March junior day.