Huge OL hopes to get Clemson's attention

A huge prospect that easily passes the eyeball test is hoping to impress Clemson this summer.

Offensive lineman Damarcus Mills stands at a massive 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, and can move to boot.

The 2019 prospect from Mooresville (N.C.) is planning to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and wants to show the Tigers what he can do.

“I will be going there this summer for sure,” Mills said. “I’m looking forward to that so I can have some competition and hopefully come back with an offer.”

Exciting college coaches with his potential, Mills has earned offers from North Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, Marshall and Southern Miss to date. Florida State’s previous staff extended an offer as well.

Clemson is an offer that Mills covets.

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “I’ve stuck on them for a while when I was younger, when I was looking at them. Now, I’m still looking at them, but I want to get their attention more than I did last year.”

Mills also competed at the Swinney Camp last summer, when he took a liking to Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He’s a straight up dude,” Mills said. “He tells me everything forward and doesn’t hold anything back. If I’m doing good I’m doing good, if I’m doing bad I’m doing bad.”

Besides the schools that have offered, Mills cited interest from Tennessee, NC State, Notre Dame and Syracuse. He isn’t in a hurry to choose a school as he wants to see what other offers come his way.

Mills believes he can bring a lot to the table for whichever program he ends up with.

“I can bring size and athleticism,” he said. “I can play different positions.` I can move — my ability to run, jump, all that. I’m flexible.”

Mills attended NC State’s spring game last month and named Alabama as another school he is looking to get to.