Lee, Tigers coming into this weekend with no added pressure

After taking a week off of games for final exams, eigth-ranked Clemson returns to the field and will begin a three-game series Saturday night with Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers, who are on an eight-game winning streak hope to continue right where they left off last weekend. Head coach Monte Lee spoke with the media on Thursday prior to the team’s practice and he feels that the break from baseball this week definitely had its positive and negatives.

“Obviously from an academic perspective (exam week) is the top priority for these guys and they’ve been working so hard on the baseball side of things,” Lee said. “It’s good for them to get a break from baseball and be able to focus on their academics.”

The break also came at a beneficial time for the Tigers considering some players such as Kier Meredith and Patrick Cromwell have recently been battling injuries. Lee did confirm Cromwell will be ready to go for the series but Meredith is still questionable.

“It’s also good for us because we needed some time with a number of guys to try to recover some of the nagging injuries that we have,” he said. “So it’s good to try to get our guys some recovery time and also our pitchers.”

The Clemson bullpen was highly used last weekend in Clemson’s sweep of Virginia as well as the Tigers’ sweep at Wake Forest the previous weekend.

“If you look at the last two weekends we’ve really used our bullpen a lot. So a few days off to be able to give those guys time to put the ball down and just let their arms recover a little bit is a good thing.”

However, from a preparation standup, this week only gives Lee and his coaching staff two days to prepare the team for a very good Florida State ball club.

“Now we’ve only got two days, basically,” he said. “We have two practice days to get ready for one of the best programs in the country in Florida State so that’s probably the part that is the toughest for me as a coach. We’ve got to get a lot done in the next two days in preparation for a great ball club.”

The Seminoles currently sit at third place in the Atlantic Division and although they are a consistently good program year after year, Lee does not want his players to think of this weekend as any extra pressure.

“This weekend is another weekend,” Lee said. “I don’t think we need to start talking about big weekends and all that stuff. With our team we don’t do that and if you start talking about all of those things and putting more emphasis on one weekend over another I think that puts pressure on your ball club.

Lee and the rest of the Tigers are more so focused on continuing to play loose and produce consistent results like they have been doing lately.

“I think one of the reasons we’ve been playing pretty good baseball is because we’ve been pretty loose and playing pressure-free baseball,” Lee said.

“Our guys have been very poised, calm, and relaxed in the dugout. We’ve had good energy and we want to stay as consistent with that as we possibly can right now and not put any more of an emphasis on this weekend.”