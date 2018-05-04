Swinney expects other freshmen to be ready to work

Though freshmen like Trevor Lawrence, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Derion Kendrick and Josh Belk were getting praise for their play during Clemson’s spring practices, other members from the freshman class of 2018 where watching and training at home.

“They have the same lifting program that our guys have been doing since they signed,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We send them a training program so they can train.”

That’s an important element, especially since the Tigers will need cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael ready to play this fall. The two are expected to help fill out defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ depth chart at both the field and boundary corner positions.

“They can go to the web site and make sure they have the right technique and can understand how to do it,” Swinney said. “That way, when they come in the summer, you can tell who has pretty much been working and who hasn’t.”

Goodrich and McMichael are not the only two highly thought of recruits that are not on campus right now. Running back Lyn-J Dixon will come in right away and will be the Tigers’ No. 4 guy. Everyone is also anxious to see how wide receiver, Justyn Ross, the No. 1 recruit from the state of Alabama, fits into the room with all of the other talented wideouts Clemson has on its roster.

Swinney’s message to all of them is to make sure they report to workouts in June in good physical condition and ready to compete.

“It has been an important time for them, even though they have not been here to start learning and kind of bridging that gap a little bit,” Swinney said. “I’m excited for those guys to get on campus here in June and to get started with them.”