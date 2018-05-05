Clemson lands commitment from top transfer

Graduate transfer forward Javan White has committed to Clemson, he told The Clemson Insider on Saturday night.

White is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward, who got his degree from Oral Roberts this spring. He just finished his redshirt sophomore season and will be eligible immediately with two years to play.

White chose Clemson over LSU after making official visits to both schools recently.

This past season, White played in all 32 games, starting the final 29 games of the year. He averaged a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game to go with 10.2 points per night.

White, who did not play in 2016-17 due to injury, finished in the top 15 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.53). He grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 16 games during the season, including nine of 11 games at the end of non-conference play into the first three games of Summit League action. He also posted a team-best nine double-doubles on the season, including two 20-10 games.