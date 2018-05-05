Clemson offers big-time Georgia DE

Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove four-star defensive end Myles Murphy has picked up an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

Murphy (6-5, 240) is ranked as a top-50 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position.

In addition to Clemson, Murphy has collected offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Georgia was first to offer last June.

Murphy most recently visited Clemson on April 4 to watch a spring practice.

“It was a great visit,” Murphy recently told The Clemson Insider. “It was good to see the practices and how the coaches interacted with the players. It was a very good experience for me.”

Murphy has visited Clemson several times in all and said he plans to return this summer.

“I like the culture at Clemson,” he said. “There, it’s not all about football, it’s about business and putting your best foot forward for other jobs instead of the NFL.”

Murphy said he is planning to release his top schools in July.

247Sports ranks Murphy as the No. 3 prospect from the Peach State, No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 34 overall prospect for the class of 2020.