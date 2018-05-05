Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

Clemson hosts Florida State for a critical Atlantic Division showdown. TCI previews the top 15 matchup in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.
No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10 ACC) @ No. 8 Clemson (34-11, 17-7 ACC)
Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes No. 15 Florida State to town for a top-15 showdown in a three-game ACC Atlantic series. Games times at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, and a Monday finale of 7:00 p.m. that will be televised on ESPN2.
The Series
Meetings: 142 (first met in 1958)
Series Record: Florida State leads 74-67-1
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 33-22 (Clemson leads 31-18 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Florida State won two of three games at FSU in 2017 (10-12, 7-3, 7-6)
- Lee: Lee trails 4-5 (4-3 at CU; 0-2 at CofC)
Worth Noting
- Clemson is 26-20-1 all-time on May 5 with a 17-7 mark at home.
- The Tigers are 31-25 all-time on May 6 with 16-11 mark at home.
- Clemson is 35-18 all-time on May 7 with a 19-8 mark at home.
- The Tigers have won three of the last four home series against the Seminoles dating back to 2010. Clemson won two of three games in 2012/2016, swept the three-game series in 2010, and lost two of three games in 2014.
The Seminoles
Head Coach: Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)
2017 Record: 46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA
2018 Preseason: 1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ
Road Record: 8-7 (12-7 in 2017)
Last Week: Won two of three home games over Miami (FL) (2-0, 10-1, 5-11) last weekend
2018 Batting Stats: .259 (6.5 RPG) with 81 2B, 5 3B, 46 HR, 285 BB, 47 HBP, 357 K, 30-37 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 4.14 ERA, .234 OBA (353 hits), 199 BB & 460 K in 402.1 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .968 (53 errors in 1662 chances)
The Tigers
2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB
2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 21-5 (29-11 in 2017)
Last Week: Swept a three-game series at Virginia (3-2, 5-4, 9-8) last weekend
2018 Batting Stats: .253 (6.1 RPG) with 63 2B, 2 3B, 68 HR, 248 BB, 40 HBP, 382 K, 38-52 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.46 ERA, .235 OBA (353 hits), 159 BB & 361 K in 405.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (41 errors in 1702 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
Florida State
C 35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.283 BA with 9 2B, 7 HR, & 36 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
1B 38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.288 BA with 13 2B, 2 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
2B 3 Nick Derr (SO/.216 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 39 games in 2018)
SS 16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 21 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
3B 22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.317 BA with 12 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
LF 2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 43 games in 2018)
CF 23 Reese Albert (FR/.232 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 39 games in 2018)
RF 7 Steven Wells (SR/.282 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 44 games in 2018)
DH 27 Rafael Bournigal (SR/.193 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 34 games in 2018)
Clemson
C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.279 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 44 games in 2018)
1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.263 BA with 7 2B, 13 HR, & 48 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
2B 5 Sam Hall (FR/.353 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 8 games in 2018)
SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.280 BA with 12 2B, 8 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 42 games in 2018)
LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.233 BA with 10 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.165 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 37 games in 2018)
RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.283 BA with 7 2B, 12 HR, & 33 RBI in 45 games in 2018)
DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.269 BA with 2 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games in 2018)
Projected Starting Pitchers
Game One
SO LHP 43 Drew Parrish (3-0/11 app/11 GS/2.63 ERA (68.1 IP)/.202 OBA (49 hits)/30 BB/78 K)
SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (4-2/11 app/11 GS/3.28 ERA (60.1 IP)/.235 OBA (53 hits)/14 BB/46 K)
Game Two
JR RHP 19 Andrew Karp (7-3/12 app/11 GS/2.83 ERA (60.1 IP)/.241 OBA (55 hits)/13 BB/74 K)
JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (5-2/11 app/11 GS/3.54 ERA (53.1 IP)/.252 OBA (51 hits)/12 BB/32 K)
Game Three
JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (6-2/9 app/9 GS/4.80 ERA (50.2 IP)/.220 OBA (42 hits)/19 BB/58 K)
*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/11 app/11 GS/3.70 ERA (56.0 IP)/.237 OBA (49 hits)/18 BB/42 K)
Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State
Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Seth Beer .560 7-7 25 8 14 13 10 2 3 2 2B
Robert Jolly .348 7-5 23 3 8 2 2 3 1 2 2B, SH
Grayson Byrd .300 3-3 10 3 3 0 1 3 0
Chris Williams .294 5-4 17 5 5 6 2 3 1 2 2B, HBP, SF
Jordan Greene .217 7-6 23 2 5 0 2 9 0 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
Logan Davidson .154 3-3 13 1 2 3 1 3 0 2B, HBP
Drew Wharton .143 5-1 7 0 1 0 0 4 0 1-1 SB
Adam Renwick .000 5-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 HBP
Patrick Cromwell N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB
Brooks Crawford 3-1 0-0 5.0 8 6 6 3 2 .364
Ryley Gilliam 4-0 1-0 5.1 6 4 4 5 8 .273
Alex Schnell 3-1 0-0 6.2 10 6 5 3 2 .370
Jacob Hennessy 2-0 0-1 0.2 4 3 3 1 2 .667
Owen Griffith 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 .000