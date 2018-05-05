Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

Clemson hosts Florida State for a critical Atlantic Division showdown. TCI previews the top 15 matchup in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10 ACC) @ No. 8 Clemson (34-11, 17-7 ACC)

Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes No. 15 Florida State to town for a top-15 showdown in a three-game ACC Atlantic series. Games times at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, and a Monday finale of 7:00 p.m. that will be televised on ESPN2.

The Series

Meetings: 142 (first met in 1958)

Series Record: Florida State leads 74-67-1

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 33-22 (Clemson leads 31-18 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Florida State won two of three games at FSU in 2017 (10-12, 7-3, 7-6)

Lee: Lee trails 4-5 (4-3 at CU; 0-2 at CofC)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 26-20-1 all-time on May 5 with a 17-7 mark at home.

The Tigers are 31-25 all-time on May 6 with 16-11 mark at home.

Clemson is 35-18 all-time on May 7 with a 19-8 mark at home.

The Tigers have won three of the last four home series against the Seminoles dating back to 2010. Clemson won two of three games in 2012/2016, swept the three-game series in 2010, and lost two of three games in 2014.

The Seminoles

Head Coach: Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)

2017 Record: 46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA

2018 Preseason: 1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Road Record: 8-7 (12-7 in 2017)

Last Week: Won two of three home games over Miami (FL) (2-0, 10-1, 5-11) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .259 (6.5 RPG) with 81 2B, 5 3B, 46 HR, 285 BB, 47 HBP, 357 K, 30-37 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 4.14 ERA, .234 OBA (353 hits), 199 BB & 460 K in 402.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .968 (53 errors in 1662 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 21-5 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Swept a three-game series at Virginia (3-2, 5-4, 9-8) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .253 (6.1 RPG) with 63 2B, 2 3B, 68 HR, 248 BB, 40 HBP, 382 K, 38-52 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.46 ERA, .235 OBA (353 hits), 159 BB & 361 K in 405.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (41 errors in 1702 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Florida State

C 35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.283 BA with 9 2B, 7 HR, & 36 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

1B 38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.288 BA with 13 2B, 2 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

2B 3 Nick Derr (SO/.216 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

SS 16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 21 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

3B 22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.317 BA with 12 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

LF 2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 43 games in 2018)

CF 23 Reese Albert (FR/.232 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

RF 7 Steven Wells (SR/.282 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 44 games in 2018)

DH 27 Rafael Bournigal (SR/.193 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.279 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 44 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.263 BA with 7 2B, 13 HR, & 48 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

2B 5 Sam Hall (FR/.353 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 8 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.280 BA with 12 2B, 8 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.233 BA with 10 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.165 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.283 BA with 7 2B, 12 HR, & 33 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.269 BA with 2 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 43 Drew Parrish (3-0/11 app/11 GS/2.63 ERA (68.1 IP)/.202 OBA (49 hits)/30 BB/78 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (4-2/11 app/11 GS/3.28 ERA (60.1 IP)/.235 OBA (53 hits)/14 BB/46 K)

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Andrew Karp (7-3/12 app/11 GS/2.83 ERA (60.1 IP)/.241 OBA (55 hits)/13 BB/74 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (5-2/11 app/11 GS/3.54 ERA (53.1 IP)/.252 OBA (51 hits)/12 BB/32 K)

Game Three

JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (6-2/9 app/9 GS/4.80 ERA (50.2 IP)/.220 OBA (42 hits)/19 BB/58 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/11 app/11 GS/3.70 ERA (56.0 IP)/.237 OBA (49 hits)/18 BB/42 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Seth Beer .560 7-7 25 8 14 13 10 2 3 2 2B

Robert Jolly .348 7-5 23 3 8 2 2 3 1 2 2B, SH

Grayson Byrd .300 3-3 10 3 3 0 1 3 0

Chris Williams .294 5-4 17 5 5 6 2 3 1 2 2B, HBP, SF

Jordan Greene .217 7-6 23 2 5 0 2 9 0 2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Logan Davidson .154 3-3 13 1 2 3 1 3 0 2B, HBP

Drew Wharton .143 5-1 7 0 1 0 0 4 0 1-1 SB

Adam Renwick .000 5-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 HBP

Patrick Cromwell N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Brooks Crawford 3-1 0-0 5.0 8 6 6 3 2 .364

Ryley Gilliam 4-0 1-0 5.1 6 4 4 5 8 .273

Alex Schnell 3-1 0-0 6.2 10 6 5 3 2 .370

Jacob Hennessy 2-0 0-1 0.2 4 3 3 1 2 .667

Owen Griffith 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 .000