Countdown to First Pitch: Florida State

Baseball

Clemson hosts Florida State for a critical Atlantic Division showdown.  TCI previews the top 15 matchup in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

 

 

No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10 ACC) @ No. 8 Clemson (34-11, 17-7 ACC)

Eighth-ranked Clemson welcomes No. 15 Florida State to town for a top-15 showdown in a three-game ACC Atlantic series. Games times at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, and a Monday finale of 7:00 p.m. that will be televised on ESPN2.

 

The Series

Meetings:                     142 (first met in 1958)

Series Record:              Florida State leads 74-67-1

Record at Clemson:      Clemson leads 33-22 (Clemson leads 31-18 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s):           Florida State won two of three games at FSU in 2017 (10-12, 7-3, 7-6)

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 26-20-1 all-time on May 5 with a 17-7 mark at home.
  • The Tigers are 31-25 all-time on May 6 with 16-11 mark at home.
  • Clemson is 35-18 all-time on May 7 with a 19-8 mark at home.
  • The Tigers have won three of the last four home series against the Seminoles dating back to 2010. Clemson won two of three games in 2012/2016, swept the three-game series in 2010, and lost two of three games in 2014.

 

The Seminoles

Head Coach:                Mike Martin (39th season at Florida State)

2017 Record:               46-23 (14-14; 5th Atlantic) – College World Series – 6 BA/CB/D1/USA

2018 Preseason:           1st in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 10 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Road Record:               8-7 (12-7 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Won two of three home games over Miami (FL) (2-0, 10-1, 5-11) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .259 (6.5 RPG) with 81 2B, 5 3B, 46 HR, 285 BB, 47 HBP, 357 K, 30-37 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     4.14 ERA, .234 OBA (353 hits), 199 BB & 460 K in 402.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .968 (53 errors in 1662 chances)

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record:              21-5 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Swept a three-game series at Virginia (3-2, 5-4, 9-8) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .253 (6.1 RPG) with 63 2B, 2 3B, 68 HR, 248 BB, 40 HBP, 382 K, 38-52 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.46 ERA, .235 OBA (353 hits), 159 BB & 361 K in 405.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .976 (41 errors in 1702 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Florida State

C        35 Cal Raleigh (JR/.283 BA with 9 2B, 7 HR, & 36 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

1B      38 Rhett Aplin (SR/.288 BA with 13 2B, 2 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

2B      3 Nick Derr (SO/.216 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

SS       16 Mike Salvatore (JR/.240 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 21 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

3B      22 Drew Mendoza (SO/.317 BA with 12 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

LF       2 Jackson Lueck (JR/.238 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 43 games in 2018)

CF      23 Reese Albert (FR/.232 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

RF      7 Steven Wells (SR/.282 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 44 games in 2018)

DH      27 Rafael Bournigal (SR/.193 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

 

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.279 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 44 games in 2018)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.263 BA with 7 2B, 13 HR, & 48 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

2B      5 Sam Hall (FR/.353 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 8 games in 2018)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.280 BA with 12 2B, 8 HR, & 25 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

LF       13 Drew Wharton (SR/.233 BA with 10 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

CF      31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.165 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.283 BA with 7 2B, 12 HR, & 33 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

DH      4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.269 BA with 2 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 43 Drew Parrish (3-0/11 app/11 GS/2.63 ERA (68.1 IP)/.202 OBA (49 hits)/30 BB/78 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (4-2/11 app/11 GS/3.28 ERA (60.1 IP)/.235 OBA (53 hits)/14 BB/46 K)

 

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Andrew Karp (7-3/12 app/11 GS/2.83 ERA (60.1 IP)/.241 OBA (55 hits)/13 BB/74 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (5-2/11 app/11 GS/3.54 ERA (53.1 IP)/.252 OBA (51 hits)/12 BB/32 K)

 

Game Three

JR RHP 26 Cole Sands (6-2/9 app/9 GS/4.80 ERA (50.2 IP)/.220 OBA (42 hits)/19 BB/58 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/11 app/11 GS/3.70 ERA (56.0 IP)/.237 OBA (49 hits)/18 BB/42 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Florida State

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Seth Beer                .560   7-7     25      8        14      13      10      2        3          2 2B

Robert Jolly            .348   7-5     23      3        8        2        2        3        1          2 2B, SH

Grayson Byrd          .300   3-3     10      3        3        0        1        3        0

Chris Williams         .294   5-4     17      5        5        6        2        3        1          2 2B, HBP, SF

Jordan Greene        .217   7-6     23      2        5        0        2        9        0          2B, SH, 1-1 SB

Logan Davidson       .154   3-3     13      1        2        3        1        3        0          2B, HBP

Drew Wharton         .143   5-1     7        0        1        0        0        4        0          1-1 SB

Adam Renwick        .000   5-1     2        1        0        0        0        0        0          HBP

Patrick Cromwell    N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      AB

Brooks Crawford               3-1     0-0     5.0     8        6        6        3        2          .364

Ryley Gilliam                              4-0     1-0     5.1     6        4        4        5          8        .273

Alex Schnell                      3-1     0-0     6.2     10      6        5        3        2          .370

Jacob Hennessy                2-0     0-1     0.2     4        3        3        1        2          .667

Owen Griffith                             1-0     0-0     1.0     0        0        0        0          1        .000

