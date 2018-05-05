Promising DE enjoys Clemson, plans return visit

Colin Mobley is just finishing up his freshman year at DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.). But the class of 2021 defensive end is already beginning to emerge on recruiting radars and draw interest from major programs.

Clemson is among those showing early interest in Mobley, an explosive edge-rusher with 6-foot-4, 240-pound size.

Mobley attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January, and he was invited back to campus for the Orange & White spring game last month.

“It was a great time,” Mobley told TCI. “It felt good being back in the atmosphere again for the second time.”

This time, Mobley got a taste of what a game day at Death Valley is like.

“It was great, from experiencing players run down the hill to having a first-hand experience of seeing Clemson’s new team,” he said.

Mobley had a chance to meet with defensive line coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the visit.

“They just expect a lot of big things from me this season,” Mobley said. “Coach Bates said when I go to the (Rivals) 3 Stripe Camp to ball out and show them my best. They also want for me to come in June for their football camp so that I can expose my raw talent.”

Mobley said he does plan to return for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I want to mainly show them how I can use my speed, quickness, explosiveness, strength and violent hands to get to the QB,” he said. “I also want to show them that I play like I want to demoralize offensive tackles and QBs. Giving them reasons for me to be a student-athlete on their radar is also what I want to show them. I initially want to show them how hard I’m willing to work to get the offer as well.”

Mobley will be a heavily recruited prospect down the road and figures to start seeing offers come his way sooner than later.

Right now, Alabama, Maryland and South Carolina are showing interest along with Clemson. Mobley recently visited Alabama as well.

Mobley is a teammate of 2019 athlete DeMarcco Hellams, a big Clemson target who also attended the spring game.