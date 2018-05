The Clemson Tigers continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning .

With one out Robert Jolly walked. Logan Davidson singled advancing Jolly to second. Kyle Wilkie fouled out down the right field line and the runners tagged to advance. Both Jolly and Wilkie scored on a throwing error.

Seth Beer then hit a solo home run, his 13th of the season.

After five innings, the Tigers led 12-4.