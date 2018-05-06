Big-time OL prospect talks interest in Clemson

Micah Morris is a name for Clemson recruiting followers to keep an eye on moving forward. A prospect in the class of 2021, Morris is just now nearing the end of his freshman year at Camden County High School (Kingsland, Ga.) but already boasts a double-digit offer lists that includes Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle has yet to earn an offer from Clemson, though he is a prime candidate to eventually get one. The Tigers rarely offer prospects of Morris’s age, but if they offer in the future, they would have his attention.

“It would mean a lot,” Morris said of a potential Clemson offer. “I’d be very interested in Clemson.”

Morris has taken notice of the Tigers’ rise to the top of the college football ranks in recent years.

“Ever since they’ve been to the national championship with Deshaun Watson and them, they’ve been good,” he said. “Every year, they’ve been consistent, a title contender every year. They’re really good.”

Morris has also heard a little bit about Clemson from his head coach at Camden County, Bob Sphire, who coached Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt when they were at North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Ga.).

“He told me that they’re a good program and to definitely look at them,” Morris said of Sphire.

Added Morris: “I feel like they have a strong culture. … I know Mitch is a good guy, so that just tells me that they have good people on their team.”

Morris’s recruitment has blown up since he played in the Georgia Elite Classic freshmen game in late December. South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State all offered in January; since then, he has added offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Tennessee.

It’s far too early for Morris to name any favorites, but he knows what he’s looking for in a school as he goes through the recruit process.

“The fan base, the culture and what the school can do for me,” he said. “As in, if that school can help me achieve my goals, and then in return I help them win games.”

Morris has visited South Carolina, Florida and Georgia this year. He is planning to camp at Alabama this summer.