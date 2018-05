Clemson once again answered a Florida State run with a run of its own. This time, it came from Chris Williams.

The Tigers’ first baseman sent Andrew Karp’s 1-1 fastball to straight away centerfield for a solo home run. The bomb gave Clemson a 9-4 lead at the time.

The Seminoles got a solo home run from Cal Raleigh, his second of the day, in the top of the fourth inning. Then Williams answered it with his team-leading 14th home of the season, and the Tigers’ second of the afternoon.