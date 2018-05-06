Clemson 'stands high' with Golden State tight end

As Clemson looks to expand its recruiting reach from coast-to-coast, another prospect from California has the Tigers in contention in his recruitment.

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey is a coveted talent in the 2019 class.

Since he visited Clemson last month, Foskey said he has been in contact with over a dozen schools, including Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and UCLA to name a few.

As he begins to narrow down his recruitment, Foskey still is not claiming any favorites.

“Once I have some, that is when I’ll drop a top ten or five or maybe make my decision if the time is right,” he said. “It will be on one of the national signing days though.”

The Tigers appear to have plenty of time to move up the ladder on Foskey’s list. He said he stays in frequent contact with coaches on Clemson’s staff.

“I’ve been talking to Coach (Danny) Pearman and Coach (Tyler) Grisham the most from the staff,” he said.

According to the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, Clemson stands pretty high with him right now and has potential moving forward.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be able to visit them again with the time I have left, but I would like to,” he said. “It all depends on my family’s schedule because I have to work around their schedule and mine as well.

“Clemson stands high compared to other schools. If I had a top ten or maybe eight they’ll be up there. Clemson has the potential to be one of my top schools when it comes to making a decision.”

With distance being a factor in terms of taking visits, Foskey is not sure if he will be able to come back to Death Valley before his decision, but told The Clemson Insider distance will not be a big factor his final decision.

“I just want to go to a school that has great academics and the football aspect of it will get me where I want to be,” he said.

Foskey said Clemson is “doing a good job of communicating” with him right now.

Clemson is really trying to hit the Golden State hard this year, with Bellflower (Calif.) linebacker Spencer Lytle and Folsom (Calif.) receiver Joe Ngata also in the mix.