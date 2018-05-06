Gilliam, Wilkie Postgame

Ryley Gilliam and Kyle Wilkie talk about Clemson’s 3-2 loss to Florida State Saturday night.
Ryley Gilliam and Kyle Wilkie talk about Clemson’s 3-2 loss to Florida State Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC – Head coach Monte Lee was proud of the way his team competed Saturday night as they fought back from a 2-0 deficit before losing 3-2 in 13 innings.
Steven Wells’ solo home run to left field in the top of the 13th inning allowed the 15th-ranked Seminoles to down sixth-ranked Clemson, 3-2, Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The home run came (…)
Graduate transfer Javan White has committed to Clemson, he told The Clemson Insider on Saturday night. White is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward, who got his degree from Oral Roberts this spring. He just (…)
Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove four-star defensive end Myles Murphy has picked up an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter on Saturday. Murphy (6-5, 240) is ranked as a top-50 prospect in the 2020 (…)
Clemson hosts Florida State for a critical Atlantic Division showdown. TCI previews the top 15 matchup in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch. No. 15 Florida State (…)
Colin Mobley is just finishing up his freshman year at DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.). But the class of 2021 defensive end is already beginning to emerge on recruiting radars and (…)
Christian Wilkins has done pretty much everything a defensive tackle can at Clemson. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior has already caught two passes—one for a touchdown—in his career. He has carried the (…)
With 11 games remaining in the regular season, sixth-ranked Clemson finds itself in a perfect position to land as not only a regional host for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but possibly as a national seed as (…)
The spring evaluation period in college football recruiting, which began on April 15, continues to roll on. Until May 31, college coaches can visit high schools to watch prospective student-athletes compete (…)