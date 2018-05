Clemson players Patrick Cromwell, Chris Williams and Grayson Byrd talk about Clemson’s 12-7 win over Florida State Sunday.

The three chose to do impersonations of each other while fielding the questions from the media.

Byrd had a three-run home run in the game, while Williams had a solo shot in the fifth inning. Cromwell, who also made a couple of nice plays at third base, had a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first inning that got the Tigers rolling.