Instant Replay: Florida State 3 Clemson 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 3-2, 13-inning loss in the series opener against No. 15 Florida State on Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

After five scoreless innings, the Seminoles (32-14, 14-10 ACC) broke through with a run on back-to-back hits to start off the sixth for a 1-0 lead. Florida State would add another run in the seventh on a leadoff homer to extend their lead to 2-0. The Tigers (34-12, 17-8 ACC) would scratch across a run in the seventh as Chris Williams, Kyle Wilkie, and Patrick Cromwell drew consecutive one-out walks to load the bases and Drew Wharton hit a sac fly to cut the deficit to 2-1. In the eighth inning, Jordan Greene hit a leadoff double and Logan Davidson followed with a RBI single as Clemson tied the game at 2-2. After both teams had several chances to break the tie, the Seminoles came through with a two-out solo homer in the top of the 13th inning that allowed them to pull out the win and give head coach Mike Martin the most wins (1,976) in NCAA baseball history.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several momentum swings as both teams missed out on a couple of different opportunities to plate runs. For the Tigers, two big missed chances were in the fifth inning when they had a runner thrown out at the plate and only getting one run out of a bases loaded with only one out situation in the seventh.

What went right?

Jacob Hennessy turned in a nice start, allowing a single run on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Ryan Miller followed with 3.1 innings of one-run ball on five hits while Ryley Gilliam turned in a gutsy performance despite suffering the loss as he allowed a single run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Davidson had a team-high two hits and drove in a run while Wharton also had a RBI. Clemson did not commit an error in 49 chances.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had only six hits in 13 innings while drawing six walks. Clemson stranded eight runners, mostly later in the contest. The Tigers also questionably stretched Gilliam out he had his longest outing in 15 months while throwing over 90 pitches.