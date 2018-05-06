Lee: "Our balance was really good today"

Lee: "Our balance was really good today"

Baseball

Lee: "Our balance was really good today"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with the balance of his offense Sunday as every Tigers got a hit and scored a run.

Watch coach Lee’s press conference on TCITV:

 

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

On a day when the wind was blowing out of Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson and Florida State combined for seven home runs. And though the 15th-ranked Seminoles had one more than the Tigers, it was Clemson (…)

reply
4hr

The Clemson Tigers continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning . With one out Robert Jolly walked. Logan Davidson singled advancing Jolly to second. Kyle Wilkie fouled out down the (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson once again answered a Florida State run with a run of its own. This time, it came from Chris Williams. The Tigers’ first baseman sent Andrew Karp’s 1-1 fastball to straight away centerfield for a (…)

reply
6hr

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Florida State when Logan Davidson singled to right field, allowing Sam Hall to come from second base with the go-ahead run. Hall led off the inning (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home