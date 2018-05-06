Lee: "Our balance was really good today"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with the balance of his offense Sunday as every Tigers got a hit and scored a run.
Watch coach Lee’s press conference on TCITV:
Clemson players Patrick Cromwell, Chris Williams and Grayson Byrd talk about Clemson’s 12-7 win over Florida State Sunday. The three chose to do impersonations of each other while fielding the questions (…)
On a day when the wind was blowing out of Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson and Florida State combined for seven home runs. And though the 15th-ranked Seminoles had one more than the Tigers, it was Clemson (…)
The Clemson Tigers continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning . With one out Robert Jolly walked. Logan Davidson singled advancing Jolly to second. Kyle Wilkie fouled out down the (…)
Clemson’s eighth-seeded women’s golf team begins play at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Monday at 8:50 a.m. Graduate student Marisa Messana will be Clemson’s first player off the first tee at the par (…)
Clemson once again answered a Florida State run with a run of its own. This time, it came from Chris Williams. The Tigers’ first baseman sent Andrew Karp’s 1-1 fastball to straight away centerfield for a (…)
For the second time in the afternoon, Clemson answered a Florida State score with one of its own. This time Grayson Byrd got a hold of Andrew Karp’s first pitch and sent it to left centerfield for a three-run (…)
Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Florida State when Logan Davidson singled to right field, allowing Sam Hall to come from second base with the go-ahead run. Hall led off the inning (…)
After Florida State got home runs from Jackson Lueck and Cal Raleigh in the top of the first inning, Clemson got a two-out hit from Patrick Cromwell to tie the game in the inning’s bottom frame. Kyle Wilkie (…)
As Clemson looks to expand its recruiting reach from coast-to-coast, another prospect from California has the Tigers in contention in his recruitment. Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah (…)