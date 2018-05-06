No. 1 Alabama recruit feels 'at home' with Clemson

Last month, Clemson played host to the state of Alabama’s top-ranked prospect in the class of 2020.

Calera (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones made his first visit to Clemson for the spring game on April 14.

“It was a really good experience,” Jones said. “I like the coaches, I like the players. They’re funny people, they’re great people to hang around.

“About Clemson, I even told my family this — it actually feels like I’m in Alabama. Like me coming to the campus, it makes me feel like I haven’t even driven four hours. It makes me feel that I’m still in Alabama, like I’m still at home, and that’s what jumps out to me the most.”

Jones (6-5, 322) spent the most time with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who is both his position coach and area recruiter.

“He was showing me statistics and stuff about the school, about how they have had the best D-linemen for like the past few years — the most sacks, most tackles and stuff — and then that I would be a great asset for the team,” Jones said.

Jones, who owns double-digit scholarship offers as a sophomore, says an offer from Clemson is in the cards.

“They told me that once they get my transcript in and stuff and get the green light on that, then I’ll have my offer,” he said.

Although Jones is planning to make his commitment decision in a couple of months, he said it isn’t too late for Clemson to get in the mix with an offer.

“I am going to take them in consideration for my commitment, which is going to be on July 4, because they are a really great school, and it’s a great campus,” he said.

Jones said Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State are the other schools under consideration.

He has visited all three schools this offseason and hopes to return to Clemson before his decision.

“I want to try and make it back during the summer, but it’s kind of hard because I have other visits,” Jones said. “But I’ll try and talk with the coaches to see if I can make time.”

Jones is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Alabama, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2020 class.