Tigers explode for five runs in the third

For the second time in the afternoon, Clemson answered a Florida State score with one of its own.

This time Grayson Byrd got a hold of Andrew Karp’s first pitch and sent it to left centerfield for a three-run home run. The home run gave the Tigers a 6-3 lead at the time.

The rally started when Seth Beer singled to right centerfield and Chris Williams reached on an error after FSU third baseman Drew Mendoza muffed a routine play at third base. On the next play, Byrd took Karp’s first pitch to left center for his three-run shot.

Patrick Cromwell singled to right field, and Drew Wharton doubled down the left field line. Sam Hall then brought Cromwell home with a fielder’s choice to short for a 7-3 lead.

Clemson added to its lead a batter later when Robert Jolly brought Wharton home with a one-out single through the left side. Jolly’s hit gave the Tigers an 8-3 lead.