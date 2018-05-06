Tigers explode for five runs in the third

Tigers explode for five runs in the third

Feature

Tigers explode for five runs in the third

For the second time in the afternoon, Clemson answered a Florida State score with one of its own.

This time Grayson Byrd got a hold of Andrew Karp’s first pitch and sent it to left centerfield for a three-run home run. The home run gave the Tigers a 6-3 lead at the time.

The rally started when Seth Beer singled to right centerfield and Chris Williams reached on an error after FSU third baseman Drew Mendoza muffed a routine play at third base. On the next play, Byrd took Karp’s first pitch to left center for his three-run shot.

Patrick Cromwell singled to right field, and Drew Wharton doubled down the left field line. Sam Hall then brought Cromwell home with a fielder’s choice to short for a 7-3 lead.

Clemson added to its lead a batter later when Robert Jolly brought Wharton home with a one-out single through the left side. Jolly’s hit gave the Tigers an 8-3 lead.

, , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
28m

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Florida State when Logan Davidson singled to right field, allowing Sam Hall to come from second base with the go-ahead run. Hall led off the inning (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home