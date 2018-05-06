Tigers take their first lead

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Florida State when Logan Davidson singled to right field, allowing Sam Hall to come from second base with the go-ahead run.

Hall led off the inning with a double to left field. The ball was missed played by Florida State left fielder Jackson Lueck, who reached up and had the ball bounce off the top of his glove.

Two batters later, Davidson singled to right and tried to stretch the play to second base, but was thrown out by Seminoles’ catcher Cal Raleigh.

After two innings, the game was tied at 2.