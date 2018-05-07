Bats come alive for Cromwell, Tigers

The bats came alive Sunday afternoon as sixth-ranked Clemson defeated No. 15 Florida State, 12-7, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the three-game series.

Third baseman Patrick Cromwell was a major contributor Sunday as he went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in in leading the Tigers to victory.

After the Seminoles took an early 2-0 lead off of two solo home runs by Jackson Lueck and Cal Raleigh in the top of the first inning, Cromwell responded with a two-run single in the bottom of the first to tie the game, while getting things going for the Tigers.

“It’s big when you set the tone early,” Cromwell said after the game. “It was nice to get the guys on base and then we had that base hit that drove in two runs.”

The Tigers (35-12, 18-8 ACC) recorded a total of 13 hits on the day. Every player in Clemson’s starting lineup had a hit by the fourth inning and each player scored a run as well.

“Then we got another run the next inning and then another one,” Cromwell said. “So by that point everyone was feeling good at the plate. It’s always huge when everyone in the lineup has a hit.”

Cromwell’s first-inning hit was perhaps the biggest, though. It came with two outs and with the bases loaded. It was an opportunity the Tigers could not afford to waste.

“Cromwell had a nice day today,” head coach Monte Lee said. “He had a two-out hit there in the first inning. We had the bases loaded with one out and we needed to pick up something there.

“They hit those two solo shots in the first so we needed to be able to pick up something. I thought that was a huge at-bat in the game to tie the game there in the first inning.”

The Tigers put themselves right back in the series Sunday and now can go for the series win Monday. The rubber match is set for 7 p.m., today and will be televised by ESPN2.

“The bats showed up (Sunday) and hopefully we can get it going (Monday night),” said Cromwell.

“You have to tip your cap to the guy (Saturday) night. He threw really well. We just have to stick to the approach we had today. We were just trying to hammer pitches and stay up the middle.”