Clemson moves up in Baseball America Rankings

The latest Baseball America Rankings are out and the Clemson Tigers continue to climb in the ranking.

Clemson is ranked No. 8 in this week’s rankings after being No. 10 last week. The Tigers were 1-1 last week, losing Game 1 vs. Florida State on Saturday and winning Game 2 on Sunday.

The Tigers and Seminoles will play the rubber match today at 7 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The game will be televised by ESPN 2.

