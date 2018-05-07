Greene, Hall, Davidson, Beer talk Tigers win over FSU

Greene, Hall, Davidson, Beer talk Tigers win over FSU

Feature

Greene, Hall, Davidson, Beer talk Tigers win over FSU

Jordan Greene, Seth Beer, Logan Davidson and Sam Hall talked about Clemson’s walk-off win over No. 14 Florida State Monday night at Doug Kinhgsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Davidson put Clemson on the board with a two-run home run early in the game, while Sam Hall had what head coach Monte Lee called the play of the season when he caught a shot in the top of the ninth inning with a runner on first with two outs.

Seth Beer tied the game with a two-run bomb in the seventh inning and then Greene hit a walk-off to win the game in the bottom of the ninth for the Tigers.

Clemson won the game, 5-4.

, , , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson head coach Monte Lee gathered his team in the dugout in the sixth inning and told them they were going to win the game and that they were the better team. The Tigers responded with a walk-off home (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson’s Seth Beer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when he sent Florida State pitcher’s Clayton Kwiatkowski’s 0-2 offering to left field for a two-run home run to tie the game. (…)

reply
4hr

Mekhail Sherman, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, reported an offer from Clemson on Monday evening. The five-star linebacker/defensive end from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (…)

reply
5hr

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. What are people saying about Blair Academy defensive end David Ojabo, and where does he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home