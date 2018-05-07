Greene, Hall, Davidson, Beer talk Tigers win over FSU

Jordan Greene, Seth Beer, Logan Davidson and Sam Hall talked about Clemson’s walk-off win over No. 14 Florida State Monday night at Doug Kinhgsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Davidson put Clemson on the board with a two-run home run early in the game, while Sam Hall had what head coach Monte Lee called the play of the season when he caught a shot in the top of the ninth inning with a runner on first with two outs.

Seth Beer tied the game with a two-run bomb in the seventh inning and then Greene hit a walk-off to win the game in the bottom of the ninth for the Tigers.

Clemson won the game, 5-4.