Greene walks off Tigers to beat FSU

Clemson’s Jordan Greene had a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lifting No. 6 Clemson to a come-from-behind, 5-4, victory over 14th-ranked Florida State.

Greene hit the home run on a first-pitch offering from Conor Grady to deep left field, winning not only the game, but the three-game series against the Seminoles.

With the win, Clemson (36-12, 19-8 ACC) clinched a top 4 seed in the ACC Tournament later this month. It also keeps the Tigers in the discussion for a national seed.

Greene’s home run was set up by Sam Hall’s clutch catch in the top of the eighth inning, when he robbed Drew Mendoza of what looked like a double that would have scored Cal Raleigh who was turning second to come home for the go ahead run. Hall ran up the small incline and made the catch while hitting the wall in left field.

Greene entered the game for Robert Jolly in the seventh inning, which moved Hall from second base to left field. Head coach Monte’s move to Greene in the game and move Hall to left field proved to be the difference in the game.

Clemson’s Seth Beer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when he sent Florida State pitcher’s Clayton Kwiatkowski’s 0-2 offering to left field for a two-run home run to tie the game.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie kept the inning alive with a two-out single up the middle and then Beer stepped up and delivered his two-run shot to the opposite side to get the 4,655 fans at Doug Kingsmore back on their feet.

The game was tied at 4 after seven innings.

Clemson grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Logan Davidson launched a bomb to left centerfield for a two-run home run.

Jolly led off the inning with a base hit up the middle and then on the first pitched offered by FSU starter Cole Stands, Davidson sent it over the wall in left center.

The home run gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead at the time.

The Seminoles (32-16, 14-12 ACC) got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Rhett Aplin doubled down the left field line to score Jackson Lueck.

In the top of the fifth inning, FSU took the lead thanks to three Clemson errors and a Steven Wells double to score two runs. The ‘Noles picked up the third run of the inning thanks to a Clemson error to make the score 4-2 after five innings.

Ryan Miller, who came in and relieved starter Jake Higginbotham with two outs in the fifth, kept the Tigers in the game by getting Nick Derr to strike out swinging with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh and then Reese Albert looking to end the threat.

The score stayed that way until the seventh inning.

Clemson will host Western Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.