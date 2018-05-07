Insider Report

Insider Report

Recruiting

Insider Report

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What are people saying about Blair Academy defensive end David Ojabo, and where does he stand with Clemson? Also, did Clemson extend a rare offer to a recruit?

In baseball, what is the latest on Clemson outfielder Kier Meredith? And will a junior baseball player not named Seth Beer leave school if he is drafted next month?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

, , , Baseball, Feature, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
43m

Clemson’s Seth Beer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when he sent Florida State pitcher’s Clayton Kwiatkowski’s 0-2 offering to left field for a two-run home run to tie the game. (…)

reply
1hr

Mekhail Sherman, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, reported an offer from Clemson on Monday evening. The five-star linebacker/defensive end from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home