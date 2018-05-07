Intriguing QB prospect impressed by Swinney, Clemson

Clemson has a wealth of talent at quarterback right now, but as Dabo Swinney likes to say, it’s always about what’s next for his program. That is especially the case in recruiting, and Clemson is busy evaluating prospects in future classes, including at the quarterback position.

One young quarterback that figures to get a good look from Clemson moving forward is Spanish Fort (Ala.)’s Jackson Burkhalter.

The class of 2020 recruit has impressed on the camp circuit this spring with his strong arm and physical attributes. A 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore, Burkhalter received his first scholarship from UAB in February, while schools such as South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia and Duke are showing interest.

Burkhalter is on Clemson’s radar, as well, and was invited to visit campus for the Boston College game last fall.

“I loved it,” Burkhalter said. “I met coach Dabo, and he was awesome. I got to see the locker room. … Really they treated me like family and it really was nice.”

Swinney made an impression on the intriguing signal-caller during the visit.

“I think he’s awesome,” Burkhalter said. “I think he’s very relatable and sincere to his players and cares about the best interest for his players.”

Burkhalter’s recruiting process is just beginning, but he should see his offer list grow as his talent attracts more attention moving forward. He won’t have to make his college decison for a while, but when he does, a couple of things will factor heavily in his commitment.

“Number one is my education. We take that very highly in our family,” he said. “But the biggest deal is just finding the right fit for me and my family and just kind of where the Lord takes us.”

Burkhalter had a great first experience at Clemson, thinks highly of Swinney’s program and would love to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“Clemson is one of the top-of-the-line programs,” he said. “I really like Clemson.”

Burkhalter, who also plays basketball for Spanish Fort, most recently visited Georgia for its spring game in April.

Burkhalter’s father played tight end for Auburn and was a graduate coach at Vanderbilt.