Tigers move up in D1 Baseball Ranking

Clemson’s baseball team moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in the latest D1 Baseball.com Ranking, which was released on Monday.

The Tigers (35-12, 18-8 ACC) went 1-1 this past week, losing to No. 14 Florida State in Game 1 on Saturday of their three-game series and then winning Game 2 Sunday to even things up.

The rubber match will be today at 7 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

D1 Baseball.com Ranking