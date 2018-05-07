Top-100 CB adds big Clemson offer

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School four-star cornerback Luke Hill announced an offer from Clemson on Monday night, calling it his “dream” school.

Hill (5-11, 170) is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 62 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

He lists additional offers from Boston College, FAU, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Hill is teammates with 2020 five-star linebacker/defensive end Mekhail Sherman, who picked up an offer from Clemson on Monday as well.