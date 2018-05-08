Clemson 5 Florida State 4 Photo Gallery

Clemson 5 Florida State 4 Photo Gallery

Baseball

Clemson 5 Florida State 4 Photo Gallery

Thanks to Jordan Greene’s walkoff home run Clemson defeated Florida State 5-4 Monday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to take the series with the Noles.

Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

Clemson head coach Monte Lee gathered his team in the dugout in the sixth inning and told them they were going to win the game and that they were the better team. The Tigers responded with a walk-off home (…)

reply
10hr

Clemson’s Seth Beer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when he sent Florida State pitcher’s Clayton Kwiatkowski’s 0-2 offering to left field for a two-run home run to tie the game. (…)

reply
11hr

Mekhail Sherman, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, reported an offer from Clemson on Monday evening. The five-star linebacker/defensive end from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (…)

reply
11hr

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. What are people saying about Blair Academy defensive end David Ojabo, and where does he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home