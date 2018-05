Sixth-ranked Clemson won its three-game series against No. 14 Florida State in thrilling fashion as Jordan Greene hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Monday night’s rubber match at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers now improve to 36-12 overall and 19-8 in the ACC.

The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio recaps the series as well as announces the TCI Series MVP.