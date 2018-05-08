Instant Replay: Clemson 5, Florida State 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 5 Clemson’s 5-4 walk-off, series-clinching win over No. 13 Florida State on Monday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (36-12, 19-8 ACC) jumped on the board in the third inning as Robert Jolly led off with a single and Logan Davidson followed with a two-run homer to put Clemson up 2-0. The Seminoles (32-16, 14-12 ACC) cut into the lead with a single unearned run in the top of the fourth before three unearned runs in the fifth put Florida State up 4-2. In the seventh inning, Kyle Wilkie hit a two-out single before an opposite field homer by Seth Beer tied the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the ninth, Jordan Greene launched a one-out solo homer to give the Tigers the walk-off win and clinch the three-game series for Clemson.

Game-Changing Moment:

The two homers in the seventh and ninth innings were obviously huge moments in the game, but a moment that might get overlooked happened in the top of the seventh inning. With the Seminoles already leading 4-2, they loaded the bases with only one out but reliever Ryan Miller recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat and keep the Tigers within two.

What went right?

Miller and Carson Spiers combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball out of the bullpen and allowed Clemson to stay within striking distance. Wilkie had a team-high two hits while the Tigers scored all five runs on homers from Davidson, Beer, and Greene on their way to collecting nine hits as a team.

What went wrong?

Jake Higginbotham only allowed four hits, but was unable to make it out of the fifth inning as four Clemson errors proved costly and led to four unearned runs. Outside of the longball, the Tigers were again unable to generate much offense.