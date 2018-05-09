Beer, Wilkie, Hall postgame

Baseball

Sam Hall, Seth Beer and Kyle Wilkie talk about Clemson’s 10-8 win over Western Carolina.

 

 

Clemson added some insurance runs in the fourth inning against Western Carolina. With two outs Kyle Wilkie singled, and then Seth Beer crushed a two-run home run to center field. The 424 foot bomb was (…)

