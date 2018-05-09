Clemson offers 4-star SEC commit

Clemson has offered Baton Rouge (La.) Southern University Lab School four-star running back Tyrion Davis, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Davis (6-1, 215) committed to LSU on June 19, 2017, after receiving an offer from the program earlier that month.

Since that time, he has received scholarship offers from Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, among others.

Davis is ranked as high as the No. 13 running back and No. 194 overall prospect in the class of 2019 by Rivals.