Clemson surges in front in the second

Clemson jumped out front with a big bottom of the second inning against Western Carolina.

Patrick Cromwell walked and then Drew Wharton reached on a fielder’s choice. Grayson Byrd walked advancing Wharton to second and then Sam Hall singled to center scoring Wharton.

Jordan Greene, in his first at-bat since his walk-off vs. Florida State on Monday, doubled down the left field line scoring Hall and Byrd.

Logan Davidson then followed with a two-run home run to left to put the Tigers up 5-2 after two innings.