Clemson takes care of business against Western Carolina

Clemson struggled on the mound but scored ten runs on 12 hits Wednesday night as they defeated Western Carolina 10-8.

“We played just good enough tonight to win. We swung the bats very, very well. I thought we played a good game defensively,” said head coach Monte Lee.

Sam Weatherly got the start for the Tigers and went 3.2 innings and gave up four hits, three runs and three earned runs. Travis Marr tookover and went 3.1 innings giving up five hits, four runs and three earned runs. Spencer Strider pitched a scoreless eighth and Owen Griffith finished it out in the ninth.

“Weatherly struggled a little bit. Travis Marr, I was proud of him even though he got hit and gave up the big inning. He stuck with it and kept competing filling up the strike zone. Obviously going into this game we didn’t have three of our best relievers available,” said coach Lee.

Western Carolina jumped on the Tigers for two runs in the first.

Clemson took the lead in the second inning. Patrick Cromwell walked and then Drew Wharton reached on a fielder’s choice. Grayson Byrd walked advancing Wharton to second. Sam Hall singled to center scoring Wharton.

Jordan Greene, in his first at-bat since his walk-off vs. Florida State on Monday, doubled down the left field line scoring Hall and Byrd.

Logan Davidson then followed with a two-run home run to left to put the Tigers up 5-2 after two innings.

Western Carolina added a run in the third to cut into the Clemson lead.

The Tigers added two in the fourth with some two out magic. Kyle Wilkie singled and then Seth Beer hit a 424 foot home run to center. Clemson stretched the lead to 7-3.

The Catamounts plated three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game 7-7.

For the second game in a row head coach Monte Lee huddled his team in the dugout before the bottom of the sixth. Once again the team responded.

In the sixth Sam Hall was hit by a pitch and stole second after Greene bunted out. With two outs Kyle Wilkie singled to score Hall and Wilkie advanced to second on a wild pitch. Seth Beer was intentionally walked. Chris Williams doubled down the left field line to score Wilkie and Beer to make it 10-7.

Western Carolina scored one in the ninth and stranded two base runners.

With the wiin Clemson moves to 37-12 overall. The Tigers host Austin Peay Friday night at 6:30 PM.