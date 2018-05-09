Clemson University honors Stitt with posthumous degree

Clemson University and the men’s basketball program made one of the grandest of gestures on Wednesday when they honored the late Demontez Stitt with his posthumous degree during a graduation celebration for Clemson student-athletes in the WestZone at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Stitt’s mother and daughter accepted his degree from Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

A very special day with Demontez Stitt earning his posthumous degree. @Coach_Brownell with his mother and daughter. 🙏🏻#Buddy pic.twitter.com/b3p7UNMVJE — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 9, 2018

Leslie Moreland, director of Athletic Academic Advising at Clemson, tweeted “Demontez and I always talked about finishing those last few hours.”

A very special day for @_buddyDAgr8 and @ClemsonMBB with Demontez earning his posthumous degree. Demontez and I always talked about finishing those last few hours pic.twitter.com/3JMcCArYxq — Leslie Moreland (@leslie_moreland) May 9, 2018

Stitt graduates with former teammate Terrence Oglesby this week, as well as with members from the 2017-’18 team, Gabe DeVoe, Donte Grantham, David Skara, Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed.

Stitt passed away suddenly at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to a heart attack on July 13, 2016. He was just 27 years old.

Still played from 2007-’11 at Clemson. He was a part of a great era for Clemson basketball as he played on four NCAA Tournament teams, one of just two Clemson players in history to do so. He is the only player in Clemson history to start four NCAA Tournament games.

A native of Matthews, North Carolina, Stitt competed for the Tigers from 2007-‘11. He started 111 games, fifth-most in Clemson history. He finished his career in the top 15 in several statistical categories, including sixth in assists (419), 10th in steals (164) and 14th in points (1,365).

Stitt was also a first-team All-ACC Tournament selection that year after posting a memorable 25-point outing in the semifinals against North Carolina. During his four years, he helped the Tigers to the 2008 ACC Championship game and 2011 semifinals. He was named to Clemson’s 100th anniversary team in 2012.

Stitt played overseas following his Tiger career, and completed arguably his best season in 2015-16 with Orkide Gediz of the Turkish Basketball League. He averaged a team-high 19.0 points and 5.1 assists per game for Gediz in his final season.

Stitt started all four years at Clemson and is considered one of the best point guards the Tigers have ever had.