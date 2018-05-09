Johnson likes where he is at in Clemson's QB competition

When Clemson’s football team gets back to town next week to begin summer workouts, quarterback Hunter Johnson will come in with a different attitude than the one he had last summer.

Last year was kind of a blur for the rising sophomore as everything was coming at him so fast.

However, thanks to some playing time last fall and no finishing up his second spring practice at Clemson, Johnson likes where he is the Tigers’ quarterback competition.

The Indiana native, who is a former 5-star, is battling with incumbent starter Kelly Bryant, freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice to be Clemson’s starting quarterback.

“This whole spring, kind of having a whole year under my belt, is a big difference,” Johnson said. “I like where I am at. It is definitely competitive. It is making us all better. We all enjoy it. We all enjoy competing against each other. It is a good group. It is a lot of fun for all of us.”

Johnson plans to get back in the film room when he gets back. He knows in order to compete with the others is he has to improve in all areas. He plans to go back and watch every snap he took this spring and try and learn from it.

“I have to keep working. I have to improve,” he said. “I have to go back in and go over all the plays from the spring. See what I did right and see what I did wrong. Learn from it and try to learn more and more and just become more comfortable every day.”

Though fans and media might find it hard to believe, but Johnson says the quarterback room, though ultra-competitive, is friendly as well. He said they get along and pull for one another and try to help each other.

“I think the whole group has been very competitive the whole spring,” the sophomore said. “They rotated all of us with different groups … the first team, the second team, the third team, just really trying to get a look for everybody rep wise. It has been really competitive and it has been great for all of us.”

Johnson said his goal this summer is simple … to keep improving.

“I’m absolutely going to do everything this summer to improve my game and do what I can. I just control what I can control, be that player for the team and make sure what we do in the off-season, as a group, is headed in the right direction.”