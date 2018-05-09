Top 100 national prospect recaps Clemson visit

Among the headlining prospects that attended Clemson’s spring game on April 14 was four-star athlete DeMarcco Hellams of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.

It was the first game-like experience at Clemson for Hellams, who is ranked as a top-100 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2019.

“I enjoyed it,” Hellams told The Clemson Insider. “It was just a spring game, but the fan base and the support was evident. The team has a great support system, and the game was great.”

Hellams (6-1, 203) is being recruited as a wide receiver and/or defensive back by various programs.

Clemson is among those that view him as a safety, and he drew plenty of attention from safeties coach Mickey Conn during the visit.

Hellams has built a strong relationship with Conn and said they communicate “weekly.”

“On the visit he just talked to me about how much of a special place Clemson is, the family environment and how Clemson is the place to be, development on and off the field,” Hellams said.

It marked the third visit to Clemson for Hellams, who attended the Tigers’ elite junior day in January and also visited back in March 2017.

Hellams has been to Alabama, Virginia Tech and Penn State this spring as well.

In addition to Clemson, Hellams holds offers from Alabama, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Notre Dame and others.

He doesn’t have any favorites in his recruitment right now, but the Tigers are a legitimate contender.

“I have no leaders,” Hellams said, “but Clemson is definitely a school that stands out to me.”

Hellams could make a decision before the start of his senior season. He is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite has him No. 94 overall.