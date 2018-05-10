5-star planning Clemson visit after offer

On Monday, Clemson sent out scholarship offers to a pair of rising junior prospects from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., including five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman.

Sherman, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2020 class, was excited to receive the Clemson offer.

“It’s a very superior school that is also a natty contender as well,” Sherman told The Clemson Insider. “Not all schools have that capability. Their front seven is severely strong when it comes to defense in the ACC.

“So, I think they’re a pretty great school.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach and area recruiter Mike Reed evaluated Sherman in person at his school last month.

Reed then called Sherman’s coach on Monday with news of the offer before speaking with Sherman on the phone.

“Coach Reed just wants me to check them out soon and visit down at Clemson,” Sherman said.

Sherman (6-4, 230) said he is planning to visit Clemson after reeling in the offer.

“Hopefully in July,” he said of when he might be able to make the trip.

Sherman is slated to visit Georgia this weekend and wants to check out Florida in July as well.

Auburn also offered Sherman on Monday, joining Clemson on a list of 20-plus offers that includes schools such as Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Where does Sherman stand as far as favorites?

“Too early say,” he said. “I’ve got some in mind, but I’ll keep that concealed in the mean time.”

Sherman plans to narrow down his recruitment going into his upcoming junior season and wants to commit by next summer.

Although Sherman has yet visit Clemson, he said it is in his top group of schools at this time.

“In my top 10,” he said.

247Sports ranks Sherman as the No. 1 prospect from D.C., No. 3 outside linebacker nationally and No. 25 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

Sherman was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team following last season.

He is teammates with 2020 four-star cornerback Luke Hill, who added an offer from Clemson on Monday as well.