Clemson offers 4-star Miami commit

Clemson offers 4-star Miami commit

Recruiting

Clemson offers 4-star Miami commit

Hollywood (Fla.) Miami Central four-star cornerback Henry Gray has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter.

Gray, a prospect in the class of 2020, committed to Miami in late March after receiving an offer from the Hurricanes three weeks earlier.

Since then, Gray has picked up offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Rutgers, UCF and Clemson. He also has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Baylor, among others.

247Sports ranks Gray as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Gray will play his final two seasons at Miami Central after transferring from Miramar (Fla.) High School.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson’s Kyle Wilkie stayed hot at the plate with three hits Wednesday night as No. 5 Clemson downed Western Carolina, 10-8, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Wilkie, who was 3-for-5 at the (…)

reply
15hr

Clemson added some insurance runs in the fourth inning against Western Carolina. With two outs Kyle Wilkie singled, and then Seth Beer crushed a two-run home run to center field. The 424 foot bomb was (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home