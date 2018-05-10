Clemson offers 4-star Miami commit

Hollywood (Fla.) Miami Central four-star cornerback Henry Gray has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter.

Gray, a prospect in the class of 2020, committed to Miami in late March after receiving an offer from the Hurricanes three weeks earlier.

Since then, Gray has picked up offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Rutgers, UCF and Clemson. He also has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Baylor, among others.

247Sports ranks Gray as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Gray will play his final two seasons at Miami Central after transferring from Miramar (Fla.) High School.