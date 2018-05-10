Clemson offers top-ranked Virginia OL

Clemson has offered Nokesville (Va.) Patriot four-star offensive guard Jakai Moore, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Moore (6-5, 295) is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 offensive lineman in Virginia (No. 16 offensive guard nationally) for the 2019 class by ESPN.

Clemson’s offer marks the 21st in total for Moore, who owns offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Southern Cal and others.