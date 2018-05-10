Virginia Tech commit gets 'dream' offer from Clemson

Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star offensive guard Jesse Hanson has received a big offer from Clemson.
Hanson, who committed to Virginia Tech in February, announced the news via Twitter on Thursday.
“Blessed to announce my Childhood dream school #Clemson has offered me a scholarship!” Hanson wrote.
Both of Hanson’s parents graduated from Clemson. His father’s youngest brother and mother’s brother are Clemson alumni, too.
Hanson (6-5, 296) has competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp the past six summers. He also visited for the Auburn and Florida State games in Death Valley last season after attending the spring game last year and the Syracuse game in 2016.
In addition to Clemson and Virginia Tech, Hanson lists offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Duke, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, App State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.
He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 10 prospect in Virginia and No. 13 offensive guard nationally for the 2019 class.
Clemson has offered Nokesville (Va.) Patriot four-star offensive guard Jakai Moore, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. Moore (6-5, 295) is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 offensive (…)
Former Clemson defensive tackle Jabril Robinson, who decided to transfer after the 2017 football season, has a new home. West Virginia University’s football program announced on its official Twitter (…)
For the third straight game, Seth Beer hit a home run for the Clemson Tigers. This time, it was a 424-foot shot to dead center field in No. 5 Clemson’s 10-8 victory over Western Carolina Wednesday at Doug (…)
Hollywood (Fla.) Miami Central four-star cornerback Henry Gray has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter. Gray, a prospect in the class of 2020, committed to Miami in late March after (…)
When talking about Clemson’s defense, all anyone wants to talk about is the Tigers’ front four. It is understandable as to why. They do return three All-Americans in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and (…)