Seth Beer hit a home run for the fourth game in a row, but it wasn’t enough as Clemson fell to Austin Peay at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 6-3, Friday in Clemson.

Ryan Miller had another strong performance out of the pen going 4 2/3 innings and not giving up a run, while allowing just one hit.

Watch Beer and Miller discuss the loss and how the Tigers need to respond Saturday in Game 2.