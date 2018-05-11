Big-time Georgia linebacker adds Clemson offer

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint has received a big scholarship offer, from Clemson.

The class of 2020 prospect announced the news via social media Friday.

“Words can’t express my feelings right now! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” Swint wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson assistant Todd Bates stopped by Swint’s school on Friday morning.

In addition to Clemson, Swint has collected offers from Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others.

Swint (6-3, 205) attended Clemson’s junior day in March and also visited for the NC State game in 2016.

After the junior day, Swint told TCI that an offer from Clemson “would mean so much.”

“It would mean so much,” he said. “I truly feel like they will be there at the end of the day when I make my final decision. They have everything that I need in my mind to help me pursue my dream in the academic field and my football life.”

Swint is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 295 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore last season, he tallied 101 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks along with 30 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and four caused fumbles.