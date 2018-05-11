Hall delivers in the fourth

Clemson freshman Sam Hall came up big in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Tigers in their game against Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers’ answered an Austin Peay run in the top of the fourth with a clutch two-out hit from Hall in the bottom frame. Following a double by Jordan Greene to keep the inning alive, Hall forced a full count from Austin Peay starter Michael Costanzo.

On the 3-2 delivery, Hall singled to center field, allowing Greene to come home for Clemson’s third run of the game. However, the inning ended when Hall made a base running error on the throw and was thrown out easily at second base.

Clemson trailed 5-3 after four innings of play.