Tigers can’t fight their way back against Austin Peay

It was obvious it was not going to be Clemson’s night from the outset Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

In Game 1 of their three-game series with Austin Peay, Tigers’ starter Jacob Hennessy gave up four runs and six hits in the first two innings. It was all the Governors needed in downing No. 5 Clemson, 6-3.

Friday marked just the second time in the last 13 games Clemson has come up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The Governors (30-20) took a 4-0 lead in the first two innings thanks to two home runs and two RBI singles.

Garrett Kueber singled up the middle in the top of the first to bring Garrett Giovannelli home for the game’s first run. Giovannelli led off the game with a base hit to left field, one of six hits in the first two innings for Austin Peay.

Kueber later scored to make it a 2-0 game when Kyle Wilson brought him home with a two-out hit through the left side.

In the top of the second inning, Bobby Head led things off with a home run down the left field line off Clemson starter Jacob Hennessy. Two batters later Giovannelli did the same to make the score 4-0 after two innings.

Seth Beer finally got Clemson on the scoreboard in the third inning when he sent a bomb to deep right field and over the Cajun Café.

Beer’s home run was a two-run shot, his team-leading 16th of the season. The junior came in tied for 15th nationally in home runs.

With one out, Logan Davidson laid down a bunt single down the third base side. Beer then followed on a 2-0 count by sending Michael Costanzo’s offering over the Cajun Café in right field for the two-run home run.

After three innings, the Tigers trailed, 4-2.

Clemson freshman Sam Hall came up big in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Tigers (37-13) answered an Austin Peay run in the top of the fourth with a clutch two-out hit from Hall in the bottom frame. Following a double by Jordan Greene to keep the inning alive, Hall forced a full count from Austin Peay starter Costanzo.

On the 3-2 delivery, Hall singled to center field, allowing Greene to come home for Clemson’s third run of the game. However, the inning ended when Hall made a base running error on the throw and was thrown out easily at second base.

Clemson trailed 5-3 after four innings of play.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 4 p.m., in Game 2 of the three-game series.