Crawford, Davidson lead Clemson over Austin Peay

Brooks Crawford pitched a gem and Logan Davidson went 3-3 with four RBIs to lead Clemson to a 10-1 win over Austin Peay. The win was coach Lee’s 400th of his career.

Crawford was outstanding on the mound going 6.2 innings and only giving up four hits, one run and one earned run. His ten strikeouts was a career high. Carson Spiers finished off the game going 2.1 scoreless innings.

Logan Davidson got the Tigers on the board early. He hit a leadoff home run. It was Davidson’s 11th on the season.

Austin Peay battled back to tie the game in the third.

Clemson responded in the bottom of the third. Logan Davidson walked and then advanced to third on a bad pickoff throw. After a wild pitch Davidson slid in safely at home to put the Tigers back on top 2-1.

In the fifth Jordan Greene walked and once again Davidson responded. This time it was a double to left field that scored Greene to make it 3-1.

Clemson took control of the game in the seventh. With one out Logan Davidson smashed one over the roof of the Chapman Grandstands. The umpire called it foul, but it sure looked fair.

Davidson then walked and then stole second and advanced to third on a bad throw. Seth Beer walked before Kyle Wilkie doubled down the right field line scoring Davidson and advancing Beer to third. Chris Williams was intentionally walked. Beer scored on a passed ball and the runners advanced.

Sam Hall was intentionally walked to load the bases. Drew Donathan hit a sacrifice fly to right scoring Wilkie. Hall tried to steal second and a bad throw allowed Williams to score. After seven the Tigers led 7-1.

Clemson added more insurance in the eighth inning. Patrick Cromwell singled to center before Jordan Greene walked. Logan Davidson smashed a double to right center scoring Cromwell and Greene. With the bases loaded Chris Williams hit into a double play but Davidson scored and the Tigers led 10-1.

With the win Clemson moved to 38-13 overall. The Tigers and Austin Peay play the final game of the series Sunday at 1 PM.